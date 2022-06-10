(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 10)

The previous Moon Jae-in administration pledged to increase the student quotas for semiconductor departments at universities in the Seoul metropolitan area. Yet it failed to keep its pledge in the face of the strict regulation on capping the total number of students. The problem has been aggravated due to the decreasing population and regulations aimed at easing the demographic and economic concentration in the capital and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province. The long-held government policy of promoting balanced regional development has also make it difficult to ease or lift the quota system.