PPP delegation to return home after visit to Ukraine
All News 09:05 June 09, 2022
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok was to return home Thursday from a trip to Ukraine.
Lee and a group of PPP lawmakers visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other cities ravaged by Russia's invasion and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials for discussions on various support measures.
The delegation was scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport around 4 p.m., officials said.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
