Thursday's weather forecast

June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/18 Rain 60

Incheon 23/17 Rain 60

Suwon 25/17 Rain 60

Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 60

Daejeon 26/16 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 23/15 Rain 60

Gangneung 22/14 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 27/17 Sunny 20

Gwangju 27/16 Sunny 10

Jeju 25/18 Sunny 0

Daegu 27/14 Cloudy 20

Busan 23/16 Sunny 0

