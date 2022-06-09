Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 09, 2022
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/18 Rain 60
Incheon 23/17 Rain 60
Suwon 25/17 Rain 60
Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 60
Daejeon 26/16 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 23/15 Rain 60
Gangneung 22/14 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 27/17 Sunny 20
Gwangju 27/16 Sunny 10
Jeju 25/18 Sunny 0
Daegu 27/14 Cloudy 20
Busan 23/16 Sunny 0
(END)
