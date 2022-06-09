Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Preorders for aespa's upcoming EP surpass 1 mln copies

All News 09:36 June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Rising K-pop girl group aespa's second EP "Girls" has scored over 1 million units in preorders since they began a week ago, SM Entertainment, the group's agency, said Thursday.

Debuting in November 2020 with a unique metaverse-based concept, the quartet shot to fame with its debut single "Black Mamba" and follow-up songs "Next Level" and "Savage."

The large preorders herald the forthcoming album will also be a huge success.

The quartet will release an English single titled "Life's Too Short" on June 24 and "Girls" on July 8.

A file photo of K-pop girl group aespa, provided by SM Entertainment (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#aespa #preorders #Girls
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!