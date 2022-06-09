Preorders for aespa's upcoming EP surpass 1 mln copies
All News 09:36 June 09, 2022
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Rising K-pop girl group aespa's second EP "Girls" has scored over 1 million units in preorders since they began a week ago, SM Entertainment, the group's agency, said Thursday.
Debuting in November 2020 with a unique metaverse-based concept, the quartet shot to fame with its debut single "Black Mamba" and follow-up songs "Next Level" and "Savage."
The large preorders herald the forthcoming album will also be a huge success.
The quartet will release an English single titled "Life's Too Short" on June 24 and "Girls" on July 8.
