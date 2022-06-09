S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 12,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 12,000 for the second consecutive day Thursday amid eased antivirus restrictions as the country is seeking to restore pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 12,161 COVID-19 infections, including 65 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,200,346, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Thursday's figure marked a slight fall from the previous day's 13,358. The daily caseload had been below 10,000 for three days in a row until Tuesday on fewer tests over the weekend and the Memorial Day holiday that fell on Monday.
The country added 18 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 24,323. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 106, down from 114 the previous day.
As of Thursday, 44.6 million, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.33 million, representing 64.9 percent, had received their first booster shots.
More than 4.21 million people, or 8.2 percent of the population, had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said.
