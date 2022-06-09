Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreigners' net stock selling continues for 4th month in May

All News 12:00 June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners withdrew more money than they injected into South Korea's stock markets for the fourth straight month in May amid worries over economic slowdowns in major countries and the fallout from the ongoing war in Ukraine, central bank data showed Thursday.

Net foreign money outflows from the main bourse, KOSPI, and secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ markets, came to $1.29 billion last month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

This represented the fourth straight month that foreigners had pulled out more money than they parked in local equities. But the figure was much smaller than the previous month's net outflows of $4.26 billion.

South Korea's stock markets have been weighed down by worries over tightening monetary policy in advanced countries and corresponding economic slowdowns.

Market woes have also been amplified by the protracted war in Ukraine, which has propelled oil and key commodity prices even higher and added to inflation woes.

An electronic signboard in the dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul on June 8, 2022, shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) having fallen 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 2,626.15. South Korean stocks finished nearly unchanged, weighed by concerns about inflation and an economic recession. (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#foreigners #stocks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!