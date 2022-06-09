The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 09, 2022
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.80 1.80
2-M 1.87 1.87
3-M 1.96 1.96
6-M 2.19 2.18
12-M 2.76 2.75
(END)
