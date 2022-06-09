Go to Contents Go to Navigation

At least 7 dead in fire in Daegu

All News 12:37 June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at an office building in the southeastern city of Daegu on Thursday, leaving at least seven dead, officials said.

Police said they were investigating the exact cause of the fire, including the possibility of arson.
