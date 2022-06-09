(LEAD) At least 7 dead in fire in Daegu: officials

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

At least 7 dead in fire in Daegu: officials

All News 12:51 June 09, 2022



SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at an office building in the southeastern city of Daegu on Thursday, leaving seven dead and injuring 46 others, officials said.

The fire broke out at the seven-story building in the city, 302 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 10:55 a.m., according to firefighters. It was fully extinguished some 20 minutes later.

Dozens of other citizens evacuated the building.

Authorities mobilized 50 fire trucks and 160 firefighters at the scene.

Police said they were investigating the exact cause of the fire, including the possibility of arson.
#fire-deaths
#fire-deaths
