Military reports 913 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:32 June 09, 2022
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 913 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 166,919, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 701 from the Army, 134 from the Air Force, and 27 each from the Marine Corps and the Navy. There were also 24 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 4,030 military personnel are under treatment.
