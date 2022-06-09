Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top S. Korean, Chinese nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea issue

All News 15:56 June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and China had phone consultations Thursday on the Korean Peninsula issue, Seoul's foreign ministry said amid speculation that a nuclear test by North Korea may be imminent.

Kim Gunn, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, shared their assessments on regional security following the North's recent missile launches and exchanged views on ways to handle the issue, it added.

Kim stressed the importance of the international community taking a concerted and resolute stance against the North's provocations. The Chinese official agreed on the need for "close communication and cooperation" between Beijing and Seoul, according to the ministry.

Kim Gunn, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, speaks during a meeting with his American and Japanese counterparts held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 3, 2022. (Yonhap)
Liu Xiaoming, China's top envoy for North Korean affairs, attends a meeting with his South Korean counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul, in this file photo taken May 3, 2022. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#S Korea #China #nuclear envoys
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!