Top S. Korean, Chinese nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea issue
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and China had phone consultations Thursday on the Korean Peninsula issue, Seoul's foreign ministry said amid speculation that a nuclear test by North Korea may be imminent.
Kim Gunn, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, shared their assessments on regional security following the North's recent missile launches and exchanged views on ways to handle the issue, it added.
Kim stressed the importance of the international community taking a concerted and resolute stance against the North's provocations. The Chinese official agreed on the need for "close communication and cooperation" between Beijing and Seoul, according to the ministry.
