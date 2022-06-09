Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean foreign minister to visit U.S. next week

All News 15:14 June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will next week make his first visit to the United States since taking office, his ministry said Thursday.

During his four-day trip from Sunday, he plans to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C., it added. It would be the first face-to-face talks between the top diplomats of the allies since the May 10 launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.

The two sides are expected to focus consultations on the North Korea issue and measures to follow up on a set of agreements that Yoon and President Joe Biden reached during their Seoul summit last month.

Foreign Minister Park Jin attends an intergovernmental policy coordination meeting held at the government complex in Seoul on June 9, 2022. (Yonhap)

