S. Korean midfielder vows to minimize mistakes

"Against Brazil, I created some decent moments on offense, but I kept making small mistakes at the other end. I was in a bit of hurry all match," Hwang said at an online press conference from Suwon, some 35 kilometers south of Seoul, where South Korea will host Paraguay at 8 p.m. Friday. "Brazil's pressing was much stronger than other teams (that we had faced previously). And it was difficult to figure out the timing to apply our own pressure on them because those players were all in great position to receive passes."