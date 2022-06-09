KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 79,300 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 42,500 UP 700
HITEJINRO 34,850 DN 550
Yuhan 58,300 UP 200
SLCORP 31,150 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 121,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 83,100 DN 300
BukwangPharm 10,250 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 82,900 DN 300
Daewoong 28,900 UP 50
TaekwangInd 974,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 7,800 0
KAL 28,500 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 182,500 DN 500
AmoreG 43,750 DN 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,660 UP 50
POSCO Holdings 286,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 65,300 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 65,200 DN 100
NHIS 10,250 0
DongwonInd 237,000 UP 500
LS 66,800 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES134500 UP2000
GC Corp 179,500 0
GS E&C 37,450 DN 450
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,660 DN 10
SKC 160,000 UP 2,500
GS Retail 27,100 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 2,080 DN 45
Daesang 21,950 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,745 0
Hyundai M&F INS 32,300 UP 700
KIA CORP. 82,200 UP 400
DL 66,900 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,850 DN 350
GCH Corp 21,750 UP 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,200 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,450 UP 150
Boryung 11,750 DN 150
Shinsegae 256,500 DN 2,000
