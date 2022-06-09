KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteChilsung 187,000 DN 8,000
Nongshim 274,000 DN 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 132,500 UP 3,000
SGBC 61,400 UP 400
Hyosung 85,600 UP 300
LOTTE 36,300 DN 500
SK hynix 105,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 669,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,950 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,550 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 200,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,800 DN 50
Kogas 46,950 0
Hanwha 29,600 UP 850
DB HiTek 65,700 DN 400
CJ 83,000 DN 1,100
LX INT 41,050 UP 550
DongkukStlMill 17,950 DN 50
KCC 340,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 82,400 DN 100
SK Innovation 244,000 UP 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,100 DN 200
KPIC 162,500 UP 10,000
NEXENTIRE 6,350 UP 180
CHONGKUNDANG 90,900 DN 400
SK Discovery 40,700 UP 650
CJ CGV 27,800 UP 800
LG Corp. 81,400 UP 700
KT 37,600 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,105 UP 45
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 202,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,600 DN 300
ORION Holdings 14,200 0
KOLMAR KOREA 40,850 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 556,000 UP 9,000
Hanssem 76,200 UP 700
MERITZ SECU 5,590 DN 150
Ottogi 442,000 DN 500
KSOE 93,300 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,550 UP 350
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
Ruling party chief says Ukraine seeks large amount of assistance from S. Korea
-
-
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
-
Disgraced singer Seungri to be discharged from military following top court ruling
-
(LEAD) At least 7 dead in fire in Daegu: officials
-
Yoon posthumously awards top cultural order to TV host Song Hae
-
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison