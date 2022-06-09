KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MS IND 21,750 UP 350
OCI 133,500 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,200 UP 500
KorZinc 565,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,030 UP 50
Hanmi Science 46,800 DN 200
HtlShilla 78,000 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 152,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 204,000 UP 3,500
HMM 29,450 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 64,500 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 85,600 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 162,000 UP 5,500
IS DONGSEO 48,600 0
Mobis 222,000 UP 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 59,200 UP 2,000
S-1 67,700 UP 400
S-Oil 121,000 UP 1,500
ZINUS 61,700 UP 2,600
Hanchem 252,000 DN 500
LG Innotek 376,500 DN 1,000
DWS 54,200 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,000 DN 2,000
IBK 11,000 DN 50
KEPCO 23,250 DN 350
SamsungSecu 38,150 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 17,250 UP 450
SKTelecom 55,600 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 47,050 DN 200
HyundaiElev 33,250 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDS 144,500 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,095 UP 50
KOREA AEROSPACE 57,900 UP 1,000
Hanon Systems 11,400 UP 200
SK 249,000 UP 2,500
COWAY 66,300 DN 900
Handsome 37,600 DN 800
Asiana Airlines 18,450 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 32,750 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 24,800 DN 150
