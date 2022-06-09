KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DWEC 6,450 DN 70
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL35950 UP200
LOTTE TOUR 16,350 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,550 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 381,500 DN 5,000
LG Uplus 13,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 UP 700
SamsungEng 24,200 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 500
DONGSUH 26,550 0
KT&G 85,100 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 19,550 UP 150
Doosanfc 38,300 UP 200
LG Display 17,200 UP 100
PanOcean 7,180 DN 190
Kangwonland 28,300 UP 350
NAVER 273,000 DN 5,000
Kakao 81,300 DN 200
NCsoft 465,500 UP 6,500
KIWOOM 93,000 UP 1,400
DSME 23,000 UP 200
HDSINFRA 6,700 UP 110
KEPCO E&C 71,400 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,850 UP 1,800
LGELECTRONICS 102,500 UP 500
Celltrion 165,500 UP 3,500
TKG Huchems 23,800 DN 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,800 DN 200
KIH 69,500 UP 400
LGCHEM 589,000 UP 8,000
GS 47,900 DN 50
LIG Nex1 84,600 UP 2,800
LGH&H 685,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO KPS 37,050 DN 350
Fila Holdings 32,100 UP 650
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,550 DN 200
FOOSUNG 22,150 0
AMOREPACIFIC 157,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,535 DN 55
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
Ruling party chief says Ukraine seeks large amount of assistance from S. Korea
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
Disgraced singer Seungri to be discharged from military following top court ruling
(LEAD) At least 7 dead in fire in Daegu: officials
Yoon posthumously awards top cultural order to TV host Song Hae
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison