KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 30,900 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 57,100 DN 300
Hansae 21,400 DN 250
Youngone Corp 47,450 UP 750
CSWIND 55,100 DN 700
GKL 15,350 DN 50
KOLON IND 65,200 DN 600
HanmiPharm 307,500 0
Meritz Financial 30,450 0
BNK Financial Group 7,690 DN 80
emart 114,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 00 DN50
PIAM 44,800 DN 1,650
HANJINKAL 59,800 UP 300
DoubleUGames 44,200 UP 250
CUCKOO 17,350 DN 150
COSMAX 67,900 DN 900
MANDO 54,700 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 811,000 DN 17,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,850 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,750 UP 150
Netmarble 81,200 DN 300
KRAFTON 276,500 UP 5,000
HD HYUNDAI 64,800 DN 300
ORION 93,100 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,500 UP 450
BGF Retail 184,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 122,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 13,300 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 412,000 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 496,000 DN 6,000
SKBS 125,500 0
WooriFinancialGroup 14,900 UP 150
KakaoBank 41,050 UP 650
HYBE 227,500 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 118,500 UP 1,000
LG Energy Solution 422,500 DN 3,000
DL E&C 50,000 DN 300
kakaopay 88,400 DN 1,100
SKSQUARE 46,500 UP 650
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
Ruling party chief says Ukraine seeks large amount of assistance from S. Korea
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
Disgraced singer Seungri to be discharged from military following top court ruling
(LEAD) At least 7 dead in fire in Daegu: officials
Yoon posthumously awards top cultural order to TV host Song Hae
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison