KH Construction to raise 10 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:59 June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- KH Construction Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won (US$8 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.5 million preferred shares at a price of 1,538 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
