Ihq Inc to raise 10 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:24 June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Ihq Incon Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won (US$8 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10.68 million preferred shares at a price of 936 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
