4-yr prison term sought for child porn site operator for concealing criminal proceeds
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors sought a four-year prison sentence Thursday for the operator of one of the world's largest child sexual abuse websites on charges of concealing proceeds from the crime.
Son Jong-woo, 26, has been indicted on charges of hiding about 400 million won (US$318,700), which he raised from running the Welcome to Video site on the dark net from June 2015 to March 2018.
Son was found to have laundered and encashed the digital money using cryptocurrency accounts and his father's bank account, and used about 5.6 million won for online gambling. He admitted to all charges.
"Please consider that the proceeds were earned through a crime that sparked outrage across the world," the prosecution said during the hearing.
The prosecution also demanded a fine of 5 million won.
Son had already served a 1 1/2-year prison term for operating the website and was released in July 2020.
But he was indicted again after his father filed a criminal complaint against him in May 2020 on money laundering charges, a move apparently intended to prevent Son from being extradited to the United States, where he would face a far more severe punishment.
U.S. authorities had filed an extradition request for Son after a federal grand jury in D.C. indicted him in August 2018 on nine counts related to his operation of Welcome to Video.
But the Seoul High Court ruled against the request, citing a need for Korean authorities to fully crack down on child sexual exploitation by having the main culprit in the country.
Welcome to Video was one of the biggest known child pornography websites until it was taken down by law enforcement in March of 2018. At least 23 underage victims abused by the site's users were reportedly rescued by law enforcement authorities of the U.S., Germany, Britain and others.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
Ruling party chief says Ukraine seeks large amount of assistance from S. Korea
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) At least 7 dead in fire in Daegu: officials
-
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, some 40 others injured in fire at lawyers' office building in Daegu
-
Disgraced singer Seungri to be discharged from military following top court ruling