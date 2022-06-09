New S. Korean ambassador to U.S. to begin work this week: sources
WASHINGTON, June 9 (Yonhap) -- New South Korean ambassador to the United States Cho Tae-yong will take office this week, informed sources here said Thursday.
Cho will begin his work in the U.S. on Saturday, one day before Foreign Minister Park Jin will arrive here for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Cho's arrival here will come about three weeks after he was designated new ambassador to the U.S.
Seoul said the U.S. had given its diplomatic consent, known as agrement, to Cho's appointment earlier this week.
As a career diplomat, Cho served as South Korea's top envoy for the North Korean nuclear issue and a vice foreign minister.
Meanwhile, the South Korean foreign ministry earlier said Foreign Minister Park will make a four-day trip to Washington from Sunday.
It will mark Park's first trip to Washington since taking office last month.
