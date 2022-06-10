30 unionized truckers nabbed for alleged business interference
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- A total of 30 striking truckers have been taken into police custody since the start of the walkout for allegedly obstructing the business of non-striking trucks and other charges, officers said Friday.
The members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, under the wing of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, have been apprehended across the country since the union began the walkout to demand the government extend a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages for truck drivers to cope with surging fuel costs.
According to the National Police Agency (NPA), four union members were arrested on the first day of the walkout for allegedly blocking cargo trucks from entering a petrochemical complex in the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan.
On Wednesday, 15 were taken into custody on charges of blocking cargo trucks from entering the plant operated by the country's leading beverage company, Hite Jinro Co., in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, it said.
The union is demanding an extension of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System designed to prevent dangerous driving and guarantee minimum freight rates for truck drivers. The system, introduced for a three-year run in 2020, is scheduled to end Dec. 31.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Ruling party chief says Ukraine seeks large amount of assistance from S. Korea
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 12,048 new daily COVID-19 cases: KDCA
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, some 40 others injured in fire at lawyers' office building in Daegu
-
(LEAD) At least 7 dead in fire in Daegu: officials
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of nuclear test possibility