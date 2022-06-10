Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 10, 2022

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/18 Sunny 60

Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 30

Suwon 29/17 Sunny 20

Cheongju 30/18 Sunny 70

Daejeon 30/17 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/16 Sunny 60

Gangneung 25/16 Sunny 60

Jeonju 29/17 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 29/17 Cloudy 20

Jeju 26/19 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/16 Sunny 10

Busan 25/17 Cloudy 10

