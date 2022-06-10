Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 10, 2022
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/18 Sunny 60
Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 30
Suwon 29/17 Sunny 20
Cheongju 30/18 Sunny 70
Daejeon 30/17 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 28/16 Sunny 60
Gangneung 25/16 Sunny 60
Jeonju 29/17 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 29/17 Cloudy 20
Jeju 26/19 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/16 Sunny 10
Busan 25/17 Cloudy 10
(END)
