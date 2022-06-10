Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to conduct large-scale survey on 'long COVID': PM

All News 09:38 June 10, 2022

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The government will conduct a large-scale survey on long-term effects of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday, as it aims to better analyze symptoms and causes of post-COVID-19 conditions.

"Many people have been suffering from after-effects of COVID-19, but we had no proper research on that," Han said during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul. "Based on the results, we will make guidelines for the treatment of post COVID-19 conditions."

The long-term effects, also called "long COVID," refer to the effects of the virus that continue for weeks or months after the initial illness. Common symptoms include fatigue and shortness of breath.

Han added that the government will also launch an advisory committee on infectious disease response, so that health experts' opinions can be better respected and reflected in government policy.

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases have been hovering around 10,000 in recent days.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul on June 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

