POSCO upgrades No. 4 blast furnace in Gwangyang into smart, eco-friendly one
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Friday that it has completed a 370 billion won (US$293 million) project to transform the No. 4 blast furnace into a smart and eco-friendly furnace.
The steelmaker held a blow-in ceremony for the blast furnace earlier in the day after the 18-month work to refurbish the furnace in Gwangyang, about 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
The eco-friendly furnace, which has an annual production capacity of 5 million tons of crude steel, reduces the emission of fine dust by up to 90 percent compared with the former one.
In 2020, POSCO also turned its No. 3 blast furnace in Gwangyang into a smart, eco-friendly one as part of its push to transform its steel mills into eco-friendly ones.
POSCO, the world's sixth-largest steelmaker by output, has five blast furnaces in Gwangyang and four blast furnaces in Pohang, about 375 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Last month, POSCO Group announced that it will invest 53 trillion won over the next five years to transform its steel plants into environment-friendly facilities and invest in battery materials.
