S. Korean foreign minister discusses N. Korea issue with foreign envoys
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with a group of foreign ambassadors Friday for discussions on the Korean Peninsula issue, according to his ministry Friday.
They included members of the Korean Peninsula Club, a consultative channel of the ministry and 20 foreign ambassadors based in Seoul, who double as top envoys to North Korea.
Also joining the meeting held at the minister's office were members of another club, the Peace Club, of senior diplomats from countries with permanent diplomatic missions in Pyongyang, as well as in Seoul.
In 2014, the ministry launched both clubs as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation with the international community on the North Korea issue and pool ideas on bringing lasting peace to the peninsula.
Park, who took office in May, suggested the meeting to share views with the envoys on the regional security situation, a source said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
Ruling party chief says Ukraine seeks large amount of assistance from S. Korea
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, some 40 others injured in fire at lawyers' office building in Daegu
-
(LEAD) At least 7 dead in fire in Daegu: officials
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
4-yr prison term sought for child porn site operator for concealing criminal proceeds
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of nuclear test possibility