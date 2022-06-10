Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 8 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Sunday, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their joint drills near the peninsula involving a U.S. aircraft carrier, according to the South's military.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the launches were detected between 9:08 a.m. and 9:43 a.m. from areas around Sunan in Pyongyang; Kaechon, north of the capital city; the northwestern region of Tongchang-ri; and the eastern city of Hamhung.
------------
N. Korea holds politburo session without leader Kim's attendance
SEOUL -- North Korea held a ruling Workers' Party politburo meeting and decided on the agenda to be discussed at a key party meeting set for early this month, state media said Wednesday.
Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, presided over the political bureau meeting on Tuesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the meeting.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of nuclear test possibility
SEOUL -- A key Workers' Party meeting of North Korea opened earlier this week with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance to discuss state policies, according to Pyongyang's media, as speculation is rampant that it may soon carry out a nuclear test.
The previous day, Kim presided over the fifth enlarged plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. It stopped short of giving details, including agenda items and when the session is scheduled to end.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 50,000
SEOUL -- North Korea reported less than 50,000 new fever cases for the first time since it announced a COVID-19 outbreak last month, according to its state media Friday.
Around 45,540 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.
------------
N. Korea keeps mum on key party meeting in unusual move
SEOUL -- North Korea has not yet made public the details of the latest major ruling Workers' Party meeting in what the South Korean government views as a highly unusual move
On Thursday, the North's state media reported that the fifth enlarged plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee kicked off in Pyongyang the previous day with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance.
------------
N.K. media outlets remain silent about missile launches
SEOUL -- North Korea's official news agency and other state media outlets remained silent Monday about a barrage of missile tests that the country carried out a day earlier in its third show of force since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang's official mouthpiece, usually begins its morning news cycle with reports on major events that happened the previous day, such as leader Kim Jong-un's activities or major weapons testing.
(END)
