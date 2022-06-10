Rep. Woo Sang-ho confirmed as DP's new interim leader
All News 15:27 June 10, 2022
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Four-term lawmaker Woo Sang-ho was confirmed as new chief of the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) interim leadership committee on Friday, officials said.
Woo was nominated as the new leader in a general meeting of DP lawmakers earlier this week, and the party's central committee endorsed the decision in an online vote, officials said.
Woo will lead the DP until the party elects a new chairperson at a national convention planned for August.
