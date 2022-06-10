Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rep. Woo Sang-ho confirmed as DP's new interim leader

All News 15:27 June 10, 2022

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Four-term lawmaker Woo Sang-ho was confirmed as new chief of the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) interim leadership committee on Friday, officials said.

Woo was nominated as the new leader in a general meeting of DP lawmakers earlier this week, and the party's central committee endorsed the decision in an online vote, officials said.

Woo will lead the DP until the party elects a new chairperson at a national convention planned for August.

A file photo of Rep. Woo Sang-ho of the main opposition Democratic Party (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#DP-new leadership #Woo Sang-ho
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!