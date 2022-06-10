HyundaiEng&Const 42,500 UP 550

CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,300 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 198,000 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,700 DN 100

Kogas 48,100 UP 1,150

SK hynix 103,500 DN 2,000

Hanwha 29,850 UP 250

DB HiTek 64,400 DN 1,300

Youngpoong 656,000 DN 13,000

CJ 82,300 DN 700

Daewoong 28,200 DN 700

TaekwangInd 996,000 UP 22,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,720 DN 80

KAL 27,900 DN 600

LG Corp. 80,800 DN 600

POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 DN 2,000

KCC 337,500 DN 3,000

SKBP 81,000 DN 1,400

AmoreG 42,700 DN 1,050

HyundaiMtr 184,500 UP 2,000

ORION Holdings 14,350 UP 150

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,250 UP 400

KIA CORP. 82,400 UP 200

Boryung 11,750 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 84,700 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,550 DN 900

Shinsegae 255,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE 35,650 DN 650

Nongshim 275,500 UP 1,500

SGBC 61,200 DN 200

Hyosung 85,200 DN 400

LX INT 41,150 UP 100

DongkukStlMill 17,200 DN 750

TaihanElecWire 2,060 DN 20

Hyundai M&F INS 32,300 0

Daesang 22,100 UP 150

SKNetworks 4,760 UP 15

Meritz Insurance 36,700 UP 150

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,300 UP 1,000

ShinhanGroup 42,200 DN 300

(MORE)