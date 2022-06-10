KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 42,500 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,300 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 198,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,700 DN 100
Kogas 48,100 UP 1,150
SK hynix 103,500 DN 2,000
Hanwha 29,850 UP 250
DB HiTek 64,400 DN 1,300
Youngpoong 656,000 DN 13,000
CJ 82,300 DN 700
Daewoong 28,200 DN 700
TaekwangInd 996,000 UP 22,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,720 DN 80
KAL 27,900 DN 600
LG Corp. 80,800 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 DN 2,000
KCC 337,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 81,000 DN 1,400
AmoreG 42,700 DN 1,050
HyundaiMtr 184,500 UP 2,000
ORION Holdings 14,350 UP 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,250 UP 400
KIA CORP. 82,400 UP 200
Boryung 11,750 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,700 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,550 DN 900
Shinsegae 255,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE 35,650 DN 650
Nongshim 275,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 61,200 DN 200
Hyosung 85,200 DN 400
LX INT 41,150 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 17,200 DN 750
TaihanElecWire 2,060 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 32,300 0
Daesang 22,100 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,760 UP 15
Meritz Insurance 36,700 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,300 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 42,200 DN 300
