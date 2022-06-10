KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HITEJINRO 34,850 0
Yuhan 57,200 DN 1,100
SLCORP 30,900 DN 250
DL 70,800 UP 3,900
DOOSAN 82,400 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 120,500 DN 500
GS Retail 27,100 0
DB INSURANCE 63,400 DN 1,900
SamsungElec 63,800 DN 1,400
NHIS 10,150 DN 100
DongwonInd 233,000 DN 4,000
LS 66,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES138000 UP3500
GC Corp 178,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 38,200 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 560,000 UP 4,000
GCH Corp 21,350 DN 400
LotteChilsung 186,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 160,000 DN 2,500
POSCO Holdings 279,000 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,610 DN 50
SKC 163,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,550 DN 110
MERITZ SECU 5,510 DN 80
HtlShilla 77,300 DN 700
Hanmi Science 45,400 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 151,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 75,200 DN 1,000
F&F 130,500 UP 500
KSOE 92,100 DN 1,200
Ottogi 440,000 DN 2,000
MS IND 21,350 DN 400
OCI 133,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 52,500 DN 1,700
KorZinc 557,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,970 DN 60
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,650 UP 100
S-Oil 121,500 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 86,400 UP 800
LG Innotek 378,000 UP 1,500
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
Ruling party chief says Ukraine seeks large amount of assistance from S. Korea
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
4-yr prison term sought for child porn site operator for concealing criminal proceeds
(2nd LD) 7 dead, some 40 others injured in fire at lawyers' office building in Daegu
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of nuclear test possibility