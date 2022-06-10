KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 207,000 UP 3,000
HMM 29,450 0
HYUNDAI WIA 64,700 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 163,000 UP 1,000
Mobis 217,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 59,100 DN 100
S-1 66,400 DN 1,300
ZINUS 60,900 DN 800
Hanchem 250,000 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 49,700 UP 1,100
DWS 53,300 DN 900
KG DONGBU STL 17,050 DN 200
SKTelecom 55,800 UP 200
HyundaiElev 33,000 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 142,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 58,100 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,075 DN 20
SamsungSecu 38,400 UP 250
Hanon Systems 11,050 DN 350
SK 246,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 26,450 DN 650
Handsome 37,600 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 82,700 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 17,950 DN 500
COWAY 65,800 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,000 DN 2,000
IBK 10,850 DN 150
KEPCO 22,700 DN 550
DWEC 6,580 UP 130
DONGSUH 26,350 DN 200
SamsungEng 24,450 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,980 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 32,850 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 24,500 DN 300
KT 37,000 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,900 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 377,000 DN 4,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL35400 DN550
LOTTE TOUR 16,100 DN 250
(MORE)
-
