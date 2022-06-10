KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 13,600 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 DN 900
KT&G 83,800 DN 1,300
Doosan Enerbility 19,150 DN 400
Doosanfc 37,800 DN 500
LG Display 17,000 DN 200
Kangwonland 28,350 UP 50
NAVER 270,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 80,100 DN 1,200
NCsoft 457,000 DN 8,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 69,200 DN 900
COSMAX 66,600 DN 1,300
KIWOOM 91,700 DN 1,300
DSME 22,850 DN 150
HDSINFRA 6,490 DN 210
LGCHEM 583,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,800 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,800 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 100,500 DN 2,000
Celltrion 159,500 DN 6,000
TKG Huchems 23,900 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 175,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 DN 500
KIH 69,100 DN 400
LGH&H 672,000 DN 13,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,480 DN 55
KEPCO E&C 70,000 DN 1,400
GS 47,550 DN 350
LIG Nex1 84,300 DN 300
Fila Holdings 31,950 DN 150
KEPCO KPS 37,000 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,500 DN 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,000 DN 550
Youngone Corp 46,700 DN 750
CSWIND 56,100 UP 1,000
GKL 15,300 DN 50
KOLON IND 64,600 DN 600
HanmiPharm 306,000 DN 1,500
AMOREPACIFIC 153,000 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 21,900 DN 250
