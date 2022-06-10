KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 244,000 0
POONGSAN 30,700 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 55,400 DN 1,700
Hansae 21,250 DN 150
MANDO 54,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 811,000 0
ORION 92,100 DN 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 39,750 DN 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,500 0
Doosan Bobcat 36,050 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,150 DN 600
Netmarble 80,900 DN 300
KRAFTON 274,000 DN 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 65,200 UP 400
SD Biosensor 43,300 DN 2,650
Meritz Financial 29,950 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,600 DN 90
emart 113,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 39,850 DN 1,000
PIAM 42,100 DN 2,700
HANJINKAL 61,500 UP 1,700
DoubleUGames 43,950 DN 250
CHONGKUNDANG 89,900 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 178,500 DN 5,500
SKCHEM 120,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 13,000 DN 300
HYOSUNG TNC 411,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 490,500 DN 5,500
HANILCMT 17,100 DN 100
SKBS 121,000 DN 4,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,750 DN 150
KakaoBank 39,150 DN 1,900
HYBE 223,500 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 114,500 DN 4,000
LG Energy Solution 425,000 UP 2,500
DL E&C 50,900 UP 900
kakaopay 85,100 DN 3,300
K Car 22,800 DN 350
SKSQUARE 45,600 DN 900
(END)
-
