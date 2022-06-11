(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Just a month since disclosing a coronavirus outbreak, North Korea claims new infections are markedly slowing down, but the outside world raises a question about the credibility of a puzzling number of "fever" cases announced on a daily basis. Others question how the country's antivirus fight will affect the leadership of Kim Jong-un in the end amid a view that the regime seems to be using what Kim described as a "great disaster" to tighten his grip.