S. Korean Bond Yields on June 10, 2022
All News 16:43 June 10, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.290 2.234 +5.6
2-year TB 3.071 2.882 +18.9
3-year TB 3.275 3.171 +10.4
10-year TB 3.495 3.471 +2.4
2-year MSB 2.996 2.978 +1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 3.996 3.958 +3.8
91-day CD 1.960 1.960 0.0
(END)
