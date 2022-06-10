PPP leads DP by widest margin in 6 yrs in approval rating poll
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party's approval rating outstripped that of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) by the largest margin in more than six years, a poll showed Friday.
In the poll of 1,000 voters nationwide, conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, PPP garnered 45 percent of support and the DP drew 29 percent.
The gap of 16 percentage points is the largest since the Saenuri Party, a predecessor of the PPP, led the DP by 18 percentage points in a Gallup poll conducted in the second week of April in 2016.
Since the March presidential election, support ratings of the rival parties were neck-and-neck until the first week of May, but the gap began widening after President Yoon Suk-yeol took office on May 10.
PPP's approval rating remained unchanged from last week when the local elections took place, while DP's rating fell by 3 percentage points from 32 percent.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
