Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. keeps S. Korea on monitoring list for currency practices

All News 22:50 June 10, 2022

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States said Friday it is keeping South Korea on its list of countries to be monitored for currency practices.

The U.S. Treasury Department has placed 11 other countries, including China and Japan, on its "Monitoring List" of key trading partners that "merit close attention to their currency practices and macroeconomic policies" in its semiannual report to Congress.

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#US Treasury #S Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!