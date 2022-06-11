N. Korean leader stresses need for stronger national defense
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for stronger "self-defense" measures, saying his country faces a "very serious" security circumstance, according to Pyongyang's state media Saturday.
He delivered the message during the fifth enlarged plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee, which ended the previous day.
Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has been promoted to the post of foreign minister in a decision made at the session, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
While presiding over the meeting, Kim said the right to self-defense is a matter of protecting national sovereignty, it added.
He said the security circumstance for the North is "very serious" and regional security risks deeper tensions, as he
reaffirmed the principle of "strong struggle" and urged efforts to accomplish the goal of bolstering national defense capabilities more speedily, the KCNA said.
