N. Korea's suspected COVID-19 cases stay below 50,000
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases stayed below 50,000 for the second consecutive day, according to its state media Saturday.
More than 42,810 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.39 million as of 6 p.m. Friday, of which more than 4.31 million have recovered, and at least 77,150 are being treated, it added.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
(END)
