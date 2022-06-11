2004 -- Thousands of anti-globalization activists rally in downtown Seoul to protest an Asian conference of the World Economic Forum (WEF), an organization they consider a key symbol of corporate globalization. The WEF's two-day Asian strategic roundtable began at the Hotel Shilla in central Seoul earlier in the day to address key economic issues facing the region. More than 180 business, political and public leaders from 21 Asian countries attended the session.

