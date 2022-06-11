Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean fighter to go on trial in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine: report

All News 21:17 June 11, 2022

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean volunteer fighter for Ukraine will go on trial in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, according to a news report Saturday.

A verdict is being prepared for the unnamed fighter in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic controlled by pro-Russian separatists, Reuters said, citing Russian news agency Interfax.

