N. Korea's suspected COVID-19 cases close to 40,000: state media
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped to near 40,000, while another death was reported according to its state media Sunday.
More than 40,060 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. One additional death was confirmed, bringing the total toll to 72, it added.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.43 million as of 6 p.m. Saturday, of which more than 4.36 million have recovered, and at least 71,160 are being treated, it added.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Ruling party chief says Ukraine seeks large amount of assistance from S. Korea
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
Salah to miss showdown vs. Son in Seoul friendly next week
-
S. Korean fighter to go on trial in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader stresses need for stronger national defense
-
(LEAD) New virus cases under 10,000 for 2nd day