Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 June 12, 2022
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/19 Sunny 20
Incheon 27/19 Cloudy 20
Suwon 30/18 Sunny 20
Cheongju 29/18 Sunny 60
Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/16 Sunny 60
Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 20
Jeonju 28/18 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 60
Jeju 25/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 27/16 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/18 Sunny 0
(END)
