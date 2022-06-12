Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

June 12, 2022

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/19 Sunny 20

Incheon 27/19 Cloudy 20

Suwon 30/18 Sunny 20

Cheongju 29/18 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/16 Sunny 60

Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 20

Jeonju 28/18 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 60

Jeju 25/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 27/16 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/18 Sunny 0
