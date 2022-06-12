Samsung Electronics at world's 22nd by market cap: data
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea's leading tech firm, was the world's 22nd-largest company in terms of market capitalization, down seven notches from a year earlier, data showed Sunday.
According to the list of the global top 100 companies released by London-based accounting company PwC, the tech giant was the only South Korean company on the list with the market value of US$342 billion as of March.
This year's figure marked a 21 percent decrease from $431 billion a year ago that put the firm at the world's 15th.
The share price of the chip giant has fallen amid global uncertainties, including monetary belt-tightening to curb inflation, the war in Ukraine, the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and a strengthening dollar.
Samsung's share price stood at 69,600 won (US$54.83) on March 31, compared with 81,400 won a year earlier. It has fallen further in recent weeks to a fresh yearly low of 63,800 won on Friday.
Apple Inc. topped the list with $2.85 trillion, followed by Microsoft Corp., Saudi Aramco, Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., according to the data.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. came in 10th, with its market cap reaching $541 billion, up by one notch from a year earlier, the data showed.
