(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
Ruling party chief says Ukraine seeks large amount of assistance from S. Korea
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
Salah to miss showdown vs. Son in Seoul friendly next week
S. Korean fighter to go on trial in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine: report
(LEAD) Russian agency says report on planned trial for S. Korean fighter in Ukraine untrue
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
BTS' new album 'Proof' sold over 2 mln on 1st day of release