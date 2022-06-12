S. Korean defense chief meets Australian, Netherlands counterparts in Singapore
By Song Sang-ho
SINGAPORE, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup held separate talks with his counterparts from Australia and the Netherlands on the margins of a security forum in Singapore on Sunday, Lee's ministry said.
During the meeting with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, Lee asked for his attention to help yield a "visible outcome" in arms industry cooperation between the two countries, according to the ministry.
Produced by the South Korean firm Hanwha Defense, the Redback armored vehicle has been in a competition to join the Australian Army's high-profile procurement project. The winner of the project is expected to be announced later this year.
Marles said Australia regards South Korea as one of the "core partners" in its external policy and expressed his country's hopes for the expansion of defense cooperation, according to the ministry.
Lee also met with Kajsa Ollongren, the defense chief of the Netherlands.
Lee expressed his gratitude to Ollongren for her country's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War in support of South Korea.
Ollongren asked Seoul to support the efforts to ensure the remains of Dutch troops killed in the war can be repatriated back home.
Ollongren also voiced hope for active defense cooperation with South Korea in new technology areas, such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and Lee agreed on that, the ministry said.
The three defense chiefs were in the city state to attend the annual three-day Shangri-La Dialogue, a regional premier defense forum.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
