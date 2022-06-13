S. Korean FM arrives in U.S. amid fears of N. Korean nuclear test
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin arrived in Washington on Sunday for talks with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken that are widely expected to focus on ways to rein in North Korea's continuing provocations.
Park is set to hold his in-person meeting with the U.S. secretary of state on Monday.
His visit comes amid fears that Pyongyang may conduct its seventh nuclear test, ending its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear tests after more than four years.
North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test in September 2017.
"(We) will discuss ways for coordination on increasing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea," Park said of his scheduled meeting with Blinken before departing Seoul.
North Korea has staged 18 rounds of missile launches, the largest number of missile launches it has conducted in a single year.
Officials in Seoul and Washington have noted the North appears to have already completed all its preparations for a nuclear test.
Park's trip here also marks the first of its kind since he took office last month. He is set to head home on Wednesday.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
