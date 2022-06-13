N. Korean leader urges officials to wage battle against 'unrevolutionary act'
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on officials to root out "unrevolutionary" acts such as bureaucracy as he held a party meeting, state media said Monday.
The secretariat of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party convened the meeting the previous day in Pyongyang to discuss the immediate tasks faced by the party, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
During the party, Kim urged party officials to wage a more intense battle against unhealthy acts and bureaucracy, it said.
The meeting also discussed the issue of strengthening the role of the party to implement the national tasks discussed at the fifth enlarged plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee last week.
At a party congress last year, the North revised the ruling party's rules to reinstate the secretariat that was scrapped in 2016 and elected leader Kim as "general secretary" of the party.
