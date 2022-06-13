Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 June 13, 2022

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- ILO announces basic labor rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Disruptions deepen as unionized truckers continue strike (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan close ranks amid growing N.K. missile threats (Donga Ilbo)
-- Respect for animal rights should be expanded to weak members of society: first lady (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense (Segye Ilbo)
-- 38 OECD members report 9.2 pct rise in living costs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Pension reform plan halted by gov't, parties (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gas prices hit 10-yr high (Hankyoreh)
-- Fears of recession high as OECD's living costs surge (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Recession fears amid OECD members' 9.2 pct inflation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fears of 'foodflation' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Trucker strike is disrupting key industries (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cargo truckers' strike deepens inflation, supply chain woes (Korea Herald)
-- Fears loom over twin deficits, stagflation (Korea Times)
(END)

